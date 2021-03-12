After 377 days, Jersey Reds are back.

Back in league action for the first time since February 29th 2020 and a rather chastening afternoon at home to Newcastle Falcons. Needless to say a fair bit has happened since!

Memories of the last year are still evident as this new season gets underway. A tight Covid bubble for the team which means tests three times a week, strict travel timelines and of course no fans.

Despite those issues Reds' players and staff realise just how fortunate they are to be playing any rugby at all.

We want to go out there and represent the island the right way and make sure we're getting out there understanding the privileged position we're in. We want to make sure the performances we put on people can be proud of. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

There's no reason why Jersey Reds can't make a really good go of this season.

With just ten teams participating there's no threat of relegation, with the top two teams entering a two-legged promotion playoff.

Former English and European champions Saracens are undoubtedly the favourites and it's The Sarries who Jersey come up against on Saturday.

Reds will fancy their chances for an upset though. After all Cornish Pirates have already shown the way...

Saracens being the team they are know how to bounce back from games. They've got experienced players so they'll come back this week with vigour. We've got to match that. Lewis Wynne, Jersey Reds captain

With such a high turnover of players since that Falcons game more than a year ago, it's difficult to assess just how well placed Jersey Reds are for the season.

They suffered back-to-back defeats in their two pre season games with Biljon highlighting unforced errors and discipline as two key areas in need of improvement.

Despite the uncertainty, fans and pundits are optimistic for the island side.

I reckon they'll be placed in the top four or five overall. It's one of the most professional set-ups in the league, it's consistently coached and they've just got some great players. There's always the attraction of Jersey because players want to play well there. I'm going to say top five for this season. Joe Harvey, Talking Rugby Union

Top 4 is a realistic option but it's quite hard to say really as we have a new squad. You can watch it on TV all you like but there's nothing quite like being up there and banging on the boards on a Saturday. Nicola Dervin, Jersey Reds supporter

Seven new signings will start for The Reds on Saturday as Harvey Biljon's new look side travel to the StoneX Stadium.

Kick off is at 13:30.