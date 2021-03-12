JT customers could face disruption this weekend due to maintenance work

Jersey Telecoms is conducting maintenance work this weekend (13-14 March) which could see some disruption to customers.

Pre-paid top-ups will not be possible between 3pm today (Saturday 13) and 9am tomorrow (Sunday 14), with people being unable to make any bill payments during this period as well.

JT is encouraging any customers to make any necessary recharges before it takes place. It says the work is necessary to make sure its systems remain up-to-date and secure and they hope any inconvenience is kept to a minimum.

The planned works are part of JT's on-going commitment to provide a high quality, reliable and secure service to our customers. From time to time as technology improves, our systems need to be updated which is why we are taking this step now. JT Spokesperson

The company says if any customers experience a problem, they should email home@jtglobal.com. It says it will post any updates about the work on its website.