Seven players set for debut as Jersey Reds prepare for Saracens test

Jersey Reds' director of rugby Harvey Biljon has put trust in the new boys as the island side prepare to face Saracens tomorrow.

Seven new signings will start at the StoneX Stadium with another two potential debutants ready on the bench.

New club captain Lewis Wynne will start at openside flanker for the first time having recovered from a minor injury in pre-season.

There's also a start for the returning Scott van Breda who's back on the Island after joining from Worcester Warriors on a short-term loan. He slots straight in at centre to help combat a shortage of available backs.

Scott Van Breda is back with Jersey Reds Credit: Oliver Pinel

Here's Saturday's team in full: (* = debut)

Tom Williams; George Spencer, Scott van Breda, Dan Barnes *, Brendan Owen; Brendan Cope, James Elliott *; Dan Richardson *, TJ Harris, Ciaran Parker *, Zak Farrance *, Sean O’Connor *, Max Argyle, Lewis Wynne (capt) *, Kyle Hatherell.

Replacements: Jack Macfarlane, Roy Godfrey, Zei Alexis, Rory Bartle, Tim Grey *, Cameron Nordli Kelemeti *, Josh Bainbridge, Apakuki Ma’afu