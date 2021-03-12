Thousands of outpatient appointments in Guernsey were missed or cancelled at the last minute in 2020. The average failure to attend or last minute cancellations for adult outpatient appointments was 5%.

3,553 Appointments were missed out of 70,777 that were booked.

470 Appointments were missed out of 6,039 which were booked for children.

Politicians say it is difficult to fill slots at the last minute, and is costly to the health service.