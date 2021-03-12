Thousands of outpatient appointments missed or cancelled last minute in Guernsey in 2020
Thousands of outpatient appointments in Guernsey were missed or cancelled at the last minute in 2020. The average failure to attend or last minute cancellations for adult outpatient appointments was 5%.
3,553
Appointments were missed out of 70,777 that were booked.
470
Appointments were missed out of 6,039 which were booked for children.
Politicians say it is difficult to fill slots at the last minute, and is costly to the health service.
It is important that we ask our community to make sure they let our teams know if they cannot attend an appointment to ensure we use our resources to their best possible impact.