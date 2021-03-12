Tulip tree to form centrepiece in Guernsey peace garden

A tulip tree has formed the centrepiece to a peace garden in Guernsey - designed to be a retreat for people with poor physical or mental health, autism or dementia. An eight metre tulip tree has been planted at the entrance of the Pat Merriman Peace Garden at Les Cotils. It is hoped the garden will be a sanctuary for people to retreat to and reflect.

The tree is special because it's at the entrance of the garden and we're building a treehouse around it so it's going to be a fun feature with lots of great views, not only of the garden itself but of the garden, the sea and the islands beyond. Andy Hall, Trustee of Les Cotils