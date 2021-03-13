Jersey Reds beaten by Saracens on rugby return

Jersey Reds were outclassed by an excellent Saracens side on their return to Championship action.

The hosts ran in seven tries as they cruised to a 45-13 victory at Stone X stadium. Jack MacFarlance got Jersey's opening try of the season, but on a windy afternoon Saracens showed last week's defeat at Cornish Pirates was nothing more than a blip.

Reds had started well and only trailed by one point early on thanks to two Brendan Hope penalties either side of an Alex Lewington try.

Jersey's scrum was strong in the opening 25 minutes but as the game approached half an hour Saracens showed their quality. Manu Vunipola's inventive kick set Lewington through for his second try before Elliott Obatoyinbo scored following a quickly taken penalty.

A fourth try of the half soon followed. Quick, clean hands amongst the backs helped Saracens to break with Duncan Taylor finishing off the move. HT 24-6

Sarries pressure continued in the second half and their early dominance was rewarded when Vunipola converted an Obatoyinbo try.

Almost immediately though the away side bagged their first try of the season. Sean O'Connor charged down a kick from Obatoyinbo; allowing substitute Jack MacFarlance to finish the job.

Reds joy was short lived though, normal service resumed as Rotimi Segun raced through the centre for Sarries sixth try.

Reds pressed to get back in the game during the final 20 minutes but Saracens' experience showed as they defended strongly. The recently relegated side even went over for a seventh time in the closing stages when captain Jackson Wray scored.

FT 45-13

There's some silver lining in the hope that Reds have already faced their toughest opponents of the season. They go again next Saturday when they travel to Richmond.