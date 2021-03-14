Islanders in Jersey now able to meet 10 others at home and in gardens

Islanders in Jersey can now meet up to ten people in homes and gardens from today (Sunday 14 March). A decision was made by the island's government to bring forward relaxed guidance on household mixing by one day in time for Mother's Day.

With COVID-19 case numbers remaining low and the high levels of testing finding few cases this week, our scientific and technical advisors have recommended that is it safe to bring household mixing forward by one day. The recommendation was given by the Scientific Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) and approved by my fellow Competent Authority Ministers on Thursday. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Despite low case numbers in Jersey, the Chief Minister is warning islanders not to exceed mixing with more than ten people at home, due to the risk of clusters or outbreaks of the virus threatening the island's reconnection process.

Although gatherings in homes or gardens must not be more than 10 people, this does not include children under the age of five.

It comes as stage four reconnection guidance will begin tomorrow (Monday 15 March), with gyms and swimming pools able to reopen as part of a range of relaxations to restrictions.