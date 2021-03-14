Some of Guernsey Post's services to start up again tomorrow

Some of Guernsey Post's services are starting back up tomorrow (Monday 15 March).

Early morning collections from roadside post boxes will resume at some locations in the island. Customers are being asked to check the plates on post boxes as some collection times have changed.

People looking to send items to the UK on the same day for special delivery will have until 4pm at most branches. The exceptions are Envoy House which has a 4.30pm cut off and Smith Street which is 3.45pm

The mail collection counter at Envoy House will be back up and running as postmen and women will resume leaving 'while you were out cards' for missed parcel deliveries. The Ebox parcel collection counter will also be reopened.

However, the company says it will continue to operate from a number of temporary sorting depots at the present time.