Channel Islands reassure islanders over Oxford/AstraZeneca jab safety

Politicians across the Channel Islands are urging islanders to get the AstraZeneca vaccine despite a growing list of countries suspending its use over blood clot fears.

On Sunday Ireland became the latest country to suspend the use of jab as "precautionary step" after reports of people getting blood clots soon after getting the vaccine.

It comes after Norway recorded four serious blood clots in adults who have had the jab, leaving them in hospital.

Officials in Jersey say they are aware of the action in Ireland and several other Europeancountries regarding the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

However they feel reasurred that the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, who regulate all medicines in the UK, have today stated that there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine causes blood clots.

The European Medicines Regulator and the World Health Organisation have also said that the vaccine is safe.

We have no concerns over the use of the vaccine for our roll-out in Jersey. We have another busy week of vaccinations planned, and we would strongly encourage all eligible Islanders to attend for their vaccination when it’s their turn. Government of Jersey

Meanwhile officials in Guernsey say the Bailiwick has delivered 25,965 doses of vaccine – of which 10,315 were the AstraZeneca vaccine.

They added that whilst a small number of those who have received the vaccine have reported side effects (in line with those identified by the manufacturers and the MHRA), no one has reported an issue with blood clots.

As in the UK, we are keeping the situation under careful review and the safety of islanders will always come first. Based on the information we have, islanders it is our recommendation that islanders should still come forward for vaccination when they are called. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public health