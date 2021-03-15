Jersey's Chief Minister has responded to a documentary being shown on the BBC tonight (15 March) which investigates the official handling of the child abuse scandal.

The Storyville production, on BBC4, contains interviews with the former Chief of Police Graham Power, and former Chief Minister Frank Walker, as well as bloggers who helped to expose the historic wrong-doing in States-run children's homes such as Haut de la Garenne.Senator John Le Fondré says "Ministers have worked to learn the lessons from what went wrong, and to ensure that the failings of the past are not repeated".

In the statement shared on Facebook he adds that the "government’s first priority is to Put Children First and make sure that today’s young people can look forward with confidence to a positive future".

He ended by saying "progress has been made, but safeguarding is a challenging area and there is always more we can do".

Charities in Jersey who support those who have lived in care are reminding islanders of the help they provide.