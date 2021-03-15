Gyms and swimming pools in Jersey are reopening today (Monday 15 March) as the island moves into the next phase of its reconnection plan. Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is now also allowed.

Household gatherings of up to 10 people were also due to be included in this easing of restrictions, however the Government decided to allow this a day earlier from Sunday 14 March so that islanders could gather with their families on Mothering Sunday.

Almost all restrictions currently in place to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Jersey are due to be lifted by June.

However the government are reserving the right to delay these changes if there is a significant uptick in cases of Covid-19 in the island.

A decision on the reopening of borders, including a new regional classification system, will be announced this week.

The key dates are as follows:

Monday 15 March

Indoors sport can resume, including gyms and swimming pools - with two metre distancing

45 people (children and adults) can participate in outdoor sport

Household gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed (from Sunday 14 March)

Indoor children's play (soft play) for up to 10 children can resume

Amusement arcades and activity centres can reopen - with two metre distancing

Singing and playing brass and woodwind instruments indoors in groups of up to 10 is allowed

Singing in schools increased to 15 children

Monday 12 April

Hospitality venues can serve alcohol without a meal at tables

Outdoor gatherings will increase to 20 people max

Close contact indoor and outdoor sports can resume

Up to 40 spectators are allowed at outdoor sports

A partial return to working in workplaces will resume for those currently working from home

Monday 10 May

Indoor gathering maximum size increased to 20

Saunas and jacuzzis reopen

Wedding parties and wakes of up to 40 people allowed

Indoor singing and brass/woodwind groups increased to 20, with an audience of up to 40

Physical distancing law ends, but guidance will continue

Working from home guidance ends

Monday 14 June

Nightclubs, theatres, auditoriums and cinemas reopen

Live music permitted