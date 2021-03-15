Jersey Politician must step down after court deemed him ‘unfit for office’

Jersey Politician Constable Chris Taylor has been told he must step down after a court deemed he was ‘unfit for office’.

It follows a civil hearing brought before the Royal Court over allegations that Constable Taylor’s conduct fell short of his oath of office when he was convicted of dangerous driving last year.

The Constable and Procureurs du Bien Public Stephen Hewlett and Michael Larose, also faced an allegation of the inappropriate use of public funds to cover his legal expenses.

The thirty eight page verdict released this afternoon concluded that the actions in June 2019 that led to the constable’s conviction were ‘inconsistent’ with his oath of office and left them no choice but to deem him unfit for office.

Constable Taylor was convicted of dangerous driving for repeatedly driving his car at acycle race marshal after he became angered over the closure of a road.

An action that was described by the Relief Magistrate Sarah Fitz last year as a deliberate act where the vehicle was used at best as intimidation and at worst as a weapon.

Ms Fitz also said Constable Taylor’s evidence under oath was ‘inconsistent’ and ‘implausible’.

In the Royal Court verdict ( March 15), the court stated the following:

While the Court applies its own judgement as to whether a Connétable is fit for office, which we have, any court is bound to test its view by asking itself in a matter of this kind what the public would make of the decision. “In this case, we think that the public would wonder how a court could possibly conclude the Connétable was fit for office in the circumstances described. Sir William Bailhache

But Constable Taylor's conduct after the conviction also weighed on the Royal Court's decision. following is conviction he told a journalist he was "an innocent man who had been convicted of a crime he did not commit”.

It is hard to see how expressing to the media his private views sits comfortably with the public obligations for which he is Connetable. It is also perhaps right to add that petulance, arrogance, a failure to follow manifesto, .perhaps even a refusal to respect institutions such as the courts are undesirable characteristics in any member of the States. Sir William Bailhache

It was added that while this conduct alone would not deem him unfit for office, the circumstances had to be considered in totality.

The court has told Constable Taylor that he must resign.

The Attorney General will now set a date for a new constable to be elected. Constable Taylor will keep his title until that person takes office.

Procureurs Hewlett and Larose have been given words of advice over their handling of parish funds.