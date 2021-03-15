Jersey's Covid Safe team members targeted by abusive hospitality customers

Members of the Covid Safe patrol team have told ITV News how the re-opening of hospitality has subjected them to harassment and abuse by customers, particularly at weekends.As case numbers have fallen, contact tracers have been redeployed to the inspection and monitoring team, which has been on hand to guide businesses through every stage of re-opening.

According to Contact Tracing Lead, Caroline Maffia, businesses on the whole "have welcomed them in with open arms", but there there is still misunderstanding around what the team actually does, which has led to some "unpleasant" incidents.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Female members of the team have spoken about being catcalled and wolf-whistled at when inspecting licensed premises. But men too are recipients of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.Oana Stavre, a Senior Contact Tracing Officer, says the incidents have had a real impact on some of her team members and are "not something you should be dealing with when you're working, doing your job".She hopes speaking up about the issues they have faced as a team, will help clarify their role to the public.

When we go out we go on a friendly visit, not to shut businesses down, we are there to offer support and advice. We work with businesses mainly to keep them open. Businesses definitely understand what we are there for, we just need to get it across to members of the public as well, so they can understand our role in this. Oana Stavre, Senior Contact Tracing Officer, Jersey

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Colin Stanier, a Contact Tracing Officer, says instances of verbal abuse have been present in teams made up of both men and women. He too hopes raising the issue encourages the public to get behind the team.

Members of the public should be respectful and aware of the job we're trying to do. After all we are trying to help and protect islanders and keep liberties and freedoms open, we are not here to close things down, so we are looking for support really to continue to do that job. Colin Stanier, Contact Tracing Officer, Jersey

As a result of the behaviour displayed, a decision was made to stop the team wearing tabards in the evenings, to make them less visible.They have also stopped most of their inspections after 6pm, leaving late night monitoring to the police.