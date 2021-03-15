'Plenty of positives' despite Jersey Reds defeat at Saracens
"The beast was poked the week before!"
Saracens boss Mark McCall was all too aware that his side needed a response on Saturday. Unfortunately for Jersey Reds they were the side feeling the full force of Sarries' riposte.
The 2019 European Cup winners ran out 45-13 victors at the weekend but Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon was still pleased with how his side performed.
I thought we had a fantastic opening 25 minutes and the players really stood up well and you could see the pressure building on Saracens. However there's a reason they're as good as they are and any opportunity that presents itself they take it.
Saracens ran in three tries during a ten minute period before half time - a passage of play that ultimately proved crucial.
Biljon felt his side were a little unlucky during that period and also unfortunate to run into a rejuvenated outfit.
Mark McCall said to me after the game the beast was poked the week before and this was not the weekend you want to catch us. You could see that! There was a fair bit of emotion and energy coming out of the Saracens players. Good teams take opportunities and they certainly did that.