'Plenty of positives' despite Jersey Reds defeat at Saracens

"The beast was poked the week before!"

Saracens boss Mark McCall was all too aware that his side needed a response on Saturday. Unfortunately for Jersey Reds they were the side feeling the full force of Sarries' riposte.

The 2019 European Cup winners ran out 45-13 victors at the weekend but Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon was still pleased with how his side performed.

I thought we had a fantastic opening 25 minutes and the players really stood up well and you could see the pressure building on Saracens. However there's a reason they're as good as they are and any opportunity that presents itself they take it. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

Saracens ran in three tries during a ten minute period before half time - a passage of play that ultimately proved crucial.

Biljon felt his side were a little unlucky during that period and also unfortunate to run into a rejuvenated outfit.