Police urge women to report harassment as it is 'hugely unreported'

The States of Jersey Police is urging women to report harassment and not let intimidating or inapropriate behaviour "hide in the community".

We are aware that these types of incidents still remain hugely under- reported, no one should have to deal with this type of behaviour from others. It’s important to not accept unacceptable behaviour, don’t let it hide in our community. Report it. By reporting it, we can help to stop it. Superintendent Alison Fossey

It comes as women across the world have been sharing their experiences online of feeling unsafe following the death of Sarah Everard in the UK.

The 33-year-old marketing executive had been missing since 3 March and was last seen walking home from a friend's house near Clapham Common in south London.

Her body was found in Ashford, Kent, late on Wednesday, and it has now been formally identified.

The head of the States of Jersey Police says islanders should feel safe to walk in Jersey if they chose to go out alone, and that no one should feel scared or intimidated, harassed or objectified at any time.