Short term parking restrictions to come back into force in Guernsey today

Short term parking restrictions in Guernsey will come back into force today (Monday 15 March.) Time limits for disc areas up to two hours had been suspended during Stage 1 of lockdown, meaning people did not need to worry about moving their vehicles. The move is to help free up short-term parking with the aim of supporting retailers in town as more and more shops are able to re-open.

Guernsey Police are therefore asking islanders who live or work in town to begin using long term parking spaces again. Enforcement in all long stay disc zones will not begin until the island enters Stage 3 of its lockdown exit plan.