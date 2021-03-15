Some arrivals into Guernsey will have to pay to self isolate in hotels or self-catered accommodation.

The Civil Contingencies Authority has announced that from today, passengers entering the Bailiwick will not be able to isolate in any property where four or more households live - unless they each have a separate bathroom and food, drink and other essential supplies can be delivered to the person self-isolating safely.

Anyone who cannot meet the requirement must find alternative accommodation, or use designated accommodation approved by the Medical Officer of Health at their own cost.

Arriving passengers must book their own accommodation or have someone book it on their behalf, with the States of Guernsey stressing that it is not responsible for making the arrangements.

The measure is expected to be in place until the end of April, but will be regularly reviewed.All arriving passengers must currently complete a 14-day period of self-isolation after their arrival into the Bailiwick and can only leave once they have received negative test results from their day 1 and day 13 tests.

Anyone who declines to take the border tests must self- isolate for 21 days.

The Civil Contingencies Authority has set out its proposals for reopening the borders in its 'Bailiwick Blueprint'. It proposes for country and region classifications to return at the end of April, with quarantine-free travel then resuming from Thursday 1 July 2021, so long as passengers take a Covid-19 swab test on arrival.

The CAA says the plan is not set in stone and will be contingent on public health advice.