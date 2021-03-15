Virtual look at planning and design process for Jersey's new hospital

People in Jersey can now have a virtual look behind the scenes of the planning and design process for the island's new hospital. It is available on the Our Hospital Project website from today.

The architects say while the designs are still in the very early stages, currently the design team are preparing their masterplan, which will decide the layout of buildings across the site.

You will be able to share your thoughts on the ideas so far.

It follows the Functional Brief, published in February, where healthcare professionals set out their requirements and the desired layout, where the focus was on patient needs.

Concerns had been raised that some health services in Jersey will disappear when the new hospital opens at Overdale.

Members of the public had raised concerns that services were being moved and were not returning, such as the rehabilitation ward - which was only moved to Gloucester Street from the current site at Overdale due to the pandemic.

However, Senator Lyndon Farnham said that with the exception of Meals on Wheels, horticulture and the pharmacy store, all services at Overdale would be moved to the former school buildings at Le Quennevais and accommodated in the new hospital in due course.

Senator Farnham added that some services would be fully based at the hospital campus while others that could be better delivered in the community would be.