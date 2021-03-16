£10,000 spent on replacing food caddies and plastic bags in Guernsey

Former Guernsey Deputy, Sarah Hansmann Rouxel, has spoken out about the cost of replacing thousands of food caddy bins and glass bags on the island.

Since the kerbside waste collection scheme was launched two and a half years ago 5,000 food caddies and 9,000 glass bags have had to be replaced at a cost of around ten thousand pounds.

It's black waste, it goes into the gutter and that gets collected as a part of cleaning the streets and it's toxic waste which costs a lot to export it off the island. There's an add on effect.We've created a sustainable system but we're not recognising we're creating more waste at this particular point and it's so unnecessary. It could be solved. It Needs somebody taking responsibility for it. Sarah Hansmann Rouxel

Guernsey Waste say the refuse collectors do their best to put bins and bags back safely but strong winds and bad weather can affect where your bin ends up.

The advice to homeowners is to put your house name on your bins, provide a hook or similar to hang them from and to keep a large rock nearby to weigh them down.

Parish Councils have responsibility for providing household waste and recycling collection and anyone with any issues should contact them.