There have been calls for an urgent review of Jersey's laws after a disgraced Jersey politician has been allowed to temporarily remain in his post.

Constable of St John, Chris Taylor was declared unfit for office by the Royal Court yesterday and ordered to resign.

However, it has been revealed that he will keep his title until a new Constable is elected, a process that could take months.

Former Deputy and political commentator, Roy Le Herissier says "it's just not right".

There's something badly wrong with procedure that a person can be chastised in that fashion by their supervising authority and yet they remain in position until an election. Roy Le Herissier, Former Jersey Deputy and political commentator

The verdict was the conclusion of a civil hearing examining Constable Taylor's conduct after he was convicted of dangerous driving.

So how is this allowed to happen?

While Senators and Deputies are governed by the States Assembly, Constables fall under the jurisdiction of the Royal Court.

But it is a jurisdiction the court rarely exercises and throughout Constable Taylor's civil hearing, questions were raised about the reach of that jurisdiction and how the wording of laws should be interpreted.

Speaking at the verdict yesterday, Commissioner William Bailhache said it was a matter of law that Constable Taylor remains in office.

The court is referring to article 1(3) and 1(4) of the Connétables (Jersey) Law 2008 which states:

Where a Connétable resigns before the expiry of his or her term of office, he or she shall continue in office until his or her place is filled by an election ordered under Article 3(2) or, by virtue of Article 3(3), an ordinary election.

The place of a Connétable is filled upon the person elected to fill the place taking the oath of the office.

And while Constable Taylor remains in his post, he continues to be a member of the States Assembly.

Currently, members receive an annual salary of £48,000 meaning each week Constable Taylor keeps his title, he'll receive more than £900 before tax.

Deputy Montfort Tadier said: " What all this shows is that the laws and in fact the separation between the court and the States Assembly needs to happen and that laws need to be revised as a matter of urgency."

And there are calls for clarity on what the roles of Constable should be.

Senator Sam Mezec says it is his "personal view is that the Constables shouldn't be members of the States Assembly in the first place".

I think every one who's elected to the States should be directly elected to the States and not hold that office by virtue of holding another office and that would solve things and would draw a clear line between what is our national parliament and what is our local government system. Senator Sam Mezec, Reform Jersey

Constable Taylor will remain in his position until a new Constable has been sworn in.

But before that can happen new candidates must be nominated and be given ample time to run their campaign before parishioners head to the ballot box, a process Senator Mezec estimated would take a minimum of eight weeks, if not longer.

"You've got to be fair to the electorate and you've got to be fair to candidates," said Roy Le Herissier.

They need time to think about this, they need time to prepare and hopefully they need time to canvas their electorate. Roy Le Herissier, Former Jersey Deputy and political commentator

It has not been made clear whether Constable Taylor can appeal the verdict.

He has not spoken publicly about the verdict but has said he will make a statement in the States Assembly next week.