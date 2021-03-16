Financial aid for Guernsey's travel and tourism businesses extended until June

Guernsey's travel and tourism sector will continue to receive financial aid until at least the end of June, the States of Guernsey Policy & Resources Committee have announced.

It means affected businesses will get to claim back 80% of their employees' minimum wage for another three months through the government's payroll co-funding scheme.

Taxi companies will also receive continued salary support for workers, although this will be capped at 50%.

Aid for most other sectors will end on Monday 22 March when the island is expected to move into stage three of its exit from lockdown with all remaining restrictions on businesses lifted.

A final decision on that reopening date is due from the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) tomorrow (17 March).

Visitor accommodation will still be supported through a separate scheme available until March 2022.

Stage 3 is a big turning point for our business community as we finally come out of lockdown restrictions. We’re confident that many of those businesses that haven’t been able to trade at all, or where trade has been restricted, will be able to bounce back quickly. We know from the last lockdown there will be pent-up demand. Deputy Mark Helyar, Policy & Resources Committee

Last week Guernsey's government announced plans to reopen their borders over the coming months with travel categories set to be introduced at the end of April and quarantine for incoming visitors potentially relaxed from 1 July.

The Committee will review support again after border restrictions are eased.

Payroll co-funding has cost the government around £1.2 million a week during this lockdown.

It is expected that this will drop considerably to £0.1 million per week in stage three.

The cost of Guernsey's payroll co-funding scheme in this lockdown (excluding the visitor accommodation sector):

£6 million For the first five weeks of this lockdown.

£0.1 million In stage three.

Any businesses with questions about the changes can email business.support@gov.gg or call 01481 743803.