Jersey gambling company 'Football Index' collapses

The Jersey based gambling company Football Index has gone into administration after sustaining "substantial losses".

The platform which was founded in 2012 operated like a stock market, allowed users to place bets on the future performance of footballers.

When customers bought one or more share in a footballer they had the chance to win money back depending on their performance on the pitch or in the media.

The company which employs up to 50 people was suspended on 11 March.

This suspension prevents the company taking on new business or transacting further gambling on its platform. It is the Commission's view that the licensee remains subject to its licence conditions; in particular customer funds that are under its duty to protect and return. Jersey Gambling Commission

We understand this has been a difficult and challenging week for you all. After much difficult deliberation we must now issue the following update. The Board of BetIndex Limited has consulted with external legal and financial advisors, and the UK and Jersey Gambling Commissions. The decision has been made to suspend the platform. Football Index

Football Index says that by going into administration there is a chance for it to be rescued and continuing in a "restructured form".

All Football Index customers will now be aware that there has been a suspension of the platform. The Directors of BetIndex Limited (the "Company") have resolved that, as a result of the market conditions, customer sentiment and the current suspension, it is proper that the Company enters into Administration in the UK under the provisions of the UK Insolvency Act 1986. Football Index

As it is a Jersey company, bosses will need to apply to Jersey's Royal Court for an order to ask that the High Court of England & Wales takes jurisdiction in this matter.

That hearing is scheduled at the Jersey Royal Court on Thursday 18 March.

Football Index urges anyone who is concerned about their well-being, or the well-being of another user to access mental health resources.