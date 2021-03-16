Jersey's skatepark: Plans submitted for South Hill Gardens

Plans to build Jersey's new skatepark in St Helier have been put forward.

The South Hill Gardens site is one of two areas being considered with proposals for the facility to be created at Les Quennevais submitted at the end of February.

The skatepark could be up and running by January 2022 if planning permission is granted by the end of July.

Talks with stakeholders will continue throughout the application process to inform final designs.

We are making progress in our aim to build modern and accessible skate parks for the island’s urban sporting community to flourish ... We remain committed to improving islanders’ physical and mental health. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Sport

Politicians agreed last year that the skatepark should be built at Les Quennevais.

However, a recent survey of 2,500 islanders prompted a U-turn from Jersey's government with nearly 60% of respondents wanting the new skate park to be built in town.

To avoid any more delays, it was decided that applications for both sites would be submitted with one location expected to become the main skatepark whilst the other acts as a smaller satellite facility.