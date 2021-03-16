Nominations open for Jersey's Inspirational Woman of the Year Award

Nominations are now open for the Inspirational Woman of the Year Award 2021. Jersey Women's Refuge wants people to nominate women who inspire others through their achievements, commitments and wonderful personalities.

We are seeking nominations for women in Jersey who have inspired others through their self-less achievements, commitment and personality to help others for the greater good. Marine Oliviera, Jersey Women’s Refuge

The judging panel will include Catherine Kirby, President of the Soroptimists International Jersey, and Inspirational Woman of the Year 2020 winner, Cheryle Raphael.

It was a total surprise to be awarded the Jersey Women’s Refuge, in partnership with Soroptimist International Jersey’s Inspirational Woman of the Year award last year. There are so many exceptional selfless women in Jersey and I was humbled to win and honoured to be able to be invited to join the judging panel this year. Cheryle Raphael, Inspirational Woman of the Year 2020 winner

Members of the Jersey Women’s Refuge committee will also help form the panel.

Anyone in Jersey can nominate someone they feel deserves recognition for their "endeavours, passion to help or inspire others".

Nominees should:

Have made a selfless contribution

Have made a significant difference to an individual or group

Have succeeded against the odds

Be an inspiration to others

Come from any walk of life

Have shown self-sacrifice, unwavering dedication and generosity of spirit

Have led others to achieve greatness in their own right

Be a positive role model for generations to follow

Nominations can be made on the Jersey Women's Refuge website or by downloading a form and posting it to PO Box 708, St Helier, JE4 0PW marked ‘2021 Inspirational Woman of the Year Nomination’.

Entries will not be accepted after Friday 7 May 2021 and the winners will be announced by the Jersey Women's Refuge later in the year.