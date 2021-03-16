Islanders in Jersey are being encouraged to wear odd socks as part of Down's Syndrome Awareness Week. Les Amis is asking people to share photos of their odd socks on social media and donate money to the charity as part of the annual #LotsofSocks campaign.

Businesses, schools, families and friends are all encouraged to take part by sharing their bright and colourful mismatched socks online and showing their support for the cause.

Les Amis says it hopes the campaign will "make people think about those with Down's Syndrome and how we can advocate for their rights, inclusion and well-being within our community".

We want everyone to wear odd socks and feel a little bit different, recognising that we really are all the same on the inside. The last year has been incredibly tough on our charity and for all those with a learning disability, but we are looking forward to more positive times when we are able to get out and about once again and host our events. Jason Loveless, Head of Support Services at Les Amis

De Gruchy will be giving away pairs of 'Happy Socks' to those who share the best photos tagging in the charity.

Donations can be made to Les Amis online.