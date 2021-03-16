People in Sark have raised more than £4,000 to help build Sark's new dairy at an auction event.

It comes after an online fundraising campaign was launched earlier this month.

The event was nearly called off when the island went into lockdown but organisers decided to move the event online instead.

We had 24 promises to auction ranging from sailing trips, a horse and carriage tour, a visit to Creux Mahie caves, home-made cakes and wine. Our new dairy farmers promised some of their lovely cheeses as well as the chance to be a dairy farmer for the afternoon. Jan Guy, Organiser

One of the promises was three lots of manure donated by Sark’s resident donkeys, Florence and Ruby.

Sark Dairy Trust says it needs to raise £250,000 to complete the project, having already raised around £230,000.

The money raised will go towards construction of the main dairy building, storage and refrigeration facilities and a viewing space for tourists and visitors.

The Trust hopes the site will be up and running by the summer, with building work well underway despite setbacks from lockdown.

The new dairy will have access to four fields, enough to comfortably accommodate a herd of 16 Guernsey cows.

Sark's former dairy closed in 2017. This means milk, cream, butter and cheese has been imported from Guernsey ever since.

Following a worldwide search, Suffolk-based farmers Katharine and Jason Salisbury were selected to run the new dairy, but Covid-19 restrictions meant they had to delay their move to the island.

A further £1,164 was raised for the project by a jumble sale and coffee afternoon.