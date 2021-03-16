Vaccine roll out to under 50's in Jersey next month

Jersey's Government says it will soon be in a position to commence Phase 2 of it's Covid Vaccination Programme. This means under 50's will be able to get the jab next month.

As with other age groups, the programme will be prioritised in favour of those most at risk.

In early April, people aged 40-49 will get the vaccination and in early May, those aged 30-40. In late May it will be given to those under 30.

40-49 years First doses in early April

30-39 years First doses in early May

18-29 years First doses in late May

The Government also confirmed that people over 80 are being given their second dose from now.

A question was put to Dr Ivan Muscat on the British Medical Journal Article which suggested immunity might be compromised if the second jab was given before 12 weeks.

Dr Muscat responded saying he was "aware of the report" but the policy on second vaccinations being given between six to ten weeks would continue. He believes "this is working" and could offer "up to 95% immunity".

Fort Regent will continue to be the vaccination centre and the Government says the central location has worked well.

While concerns have surfaced in other countries over the AstraZeneca vaccine, Channel Islands Public Health departments say they have seen "no evidence" to suggest it is dangerous.

Claims of an increased risk of blood clots were dismissed. Dr Muscat said "illnesses other than Covid continue to occur '' and these could include conditions which caused blood clots.

He said there "could be" some overlap with vaccines being administered. But the risk of blood clots "is always there" and could increase during pregnancy or if travelling by air.

He said incidents of blood clots with the Pfizer vaccine were 37 reports per 10.7 million people vaccinated. For the AstraZeneca vaccine it was 32 reports of blood clotting per 9.7 million doses.

There have been no known blood clots in vaccinated patients in Jersey so far.

There was confirmation that all adults in Jersey should have had both first and second vaccinations by the end of August, with first doses completed at the end of May.

Dr Muscast was also asked about the prospect of a third wave. He said it was "very likely" but the "size and timing could not be determined".

Vaccinations would ensure any new wave would mean it "not be the same" as the last but it was vital that the lifting of non-medical restrictions moved forward in tandem with vaccinations slowly to reduce the risk of inviting a third wave into the island.

By the end of the year, the Government confirmed it had plans to move beyond the two vaccines currently offered.

It wants to introduce the Moderna jab along with other 'candidates' in small quantities prior to the start of 2022.