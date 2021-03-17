Elizabeth Castle, La Hougue Bie and Hamptonne reopen to the public

All Jersey Heritage sites will reopen again from today (17 March). Elizabeth Castle and La Hougue Bie will welcome back visitors for the new season.

Meanwhile, Hamptonne Country Museum in St Lawrence will reopen to the public with its new arrival of a flock of nine sheep.

A meadow on the site has been restored and fencing has been fixed, allowing sheep return to the field.

Jersey Heritage says the meadow was "plagued by invasive plants and controlling them was extremely labour-intensive".

Every year, hundreds of hours are spent pulling up the plants by hand. This year, we've added a small flock of sheep to the meadow, which provides an environmentally-friendly solution to the problem. As well as keeping the meadow in good order, the sheep also mean a return to the practices that would have been carried out by our rural communities in the past. Tom Kennedy, Jersey Heritage's Site Garden team at Hamptonne

The sheep will be joined in the meadow by new-born lambs and their mothers in the coming weeks and will add to the farms longer-term residents of calves, piglets and chickens.

Wool from the sheep will be spun by Living History characters as they entertain visitors, helping to recreate what would have happened on the farm in the past.

Jersey Water sponsored fencing required, and the Probation Service Community Service scheme clients carried out the work.