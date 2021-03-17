Forest School to become Guernsey's new base for children with additional needs

Forest School will become Guernsey's new base for primary school children with additional needs.

Currently, the facilities at Amherst cannot cater for the increasing number of children needing support from the Communication, Interaction and Autism Service (CIAS).

The government says more classroom space is needed, and that the temporary buildings at Amhurst are in need of "urgent repairs".

Guernsey's Head of Education Inclusion Services has welcomed the move.

The move provides children and young people with the very best opportunities to be successful. I am very grateful to all the dedicated and skilled staff at Amherst for providing a place for the base over the last number of years but equally excited about the chance to set up a new provision at Forest School with the overwhelming support of staff at the school and our existing CIAS team. Nick Hynes, Head of Education Inclusion Services

There are currently nine pupils at Amherst who have access to the CIAS base - however, four of these pupils will go to secondary school in September leaving five children in need of the additional support.

Specially trained staff are on site at Forest School and children will have access, where necessary, to the the art sensory facilities at Le Rondin.

The headteacher of Forest Primary and Le Rondin says the schools pride themselves on being an inclusive community "who value the contribution of each and every individual".

We view this as a fantastic opportunity to work together with pupils, parents, staff and specialist colleagues to continue to achieve our school aims of 'Innovative, Inclusive, Inspirational Learning' which enable us to 'be the best we can be'. Paula Sullivan, Headteacher of Forest Primary and Le Rondin

Amherst headteacher and the head of the CIAS say they have spoken to parents about their views on the move which will happen in September.

Tracey Moore, Headteacher of Amherst Primary says it has "been a privilege to host the Primary Base at Amherst".

We have learned so much over the years and have benefitted greatly from the knowledge, commitment and support of the Base staff. I know that the children and staff will be in good hands when they move to Forest and that they will be warmly welcomed into the school community. Tracey Moore, Headteacher of Amherst Primary

Parents can choose for their child to remain at Amherst and they will receive ongoing support.