Guernsey's electricity is 100% renewable

All of the electricity imported to Guernsey from France last year was entirely from renewable sources.

It comes after Guernsey Electricity switched to 100% renewable imports.

The company has now received verification of its Guarantees of Origin (GoO) certificate, which shows where in France the electricity was produced over the past 12 months, and whether it is solar, wind or hydroelectricity.

58% Of this imported electricity was generated from hydro.

The hydro energy came from Brittany.

23% Of this imported electricity was generated from wind.

The wind energy came from Paris and the Loire Valley.

19% Of this imported electricity was generated from solar.

The solar came from from Normandy.

The remaining on-island demand was topped up by Guernsey's community solar PV arrays and the power station.

A GoO is an electronic certificate issued for every megawatt hour (MWh) of electricity that is generated from renewable sources.

Guernsey Electricity says since the switch "renewable energy from across France has been generated for Guernsey and injected into the European grid, to which the GJ1 subsea cable is connected".

We hope this provides Islanders with the confidence that the electricity they have been using is helping decarbonise our Island and protect our environment. The States' Energy Policy made a commitment for Guernsey to become net zero by 2050 and this is another step in fully understanding how we are working towards this goal. Alan Bates, Chief Executive Officer, Guernsey Electricity

The company adds that the cable "provided more than 93% of our electricity in 2020".

Guernsey Electricity aims to to have an energy system that supports renewables and reduces the reliance on fossil fuels which would see the power station deployed for emergency generation only.

It still plans to have a second, direct cable link to France, which it says would meet approximately 99% of Guernsey's current and future electricity needs and would "dramatically decarbonise our use of energy".