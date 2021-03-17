Jersey islanders asked to report Asian hornet sightings

People in Jersey are being asked look out for and report sightings of Asian hornets as the weather warms up.

This year's first positive sighting was made at the end of February and more are expected as queen Asian hornets come out of hibernation in the milder climate.

The insects can be recognised as they are larger than a normal wasp, much darker in colour, have yellow legs, a mustard orange band across their backside and a bright yellow 'belt' around their waist.

Jersey's Asian Hornet Coordinator Alastair Christie says it is important any sightings are properly recorded to protect the local environment and bee population.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Asian hornets are an invasive non native species with the potential to impact upon our diverse pollinator ecology, particularly honey bees as they eat them. We would like members of the public to be vigilant as we're coming up to the time when Asian hornet queens will begin to emerge from hibernation. Please report any possible sightings. Alastair Christie, Jersey's Asian Hornet Coordinator

Asian hornet sightings can be reported by phone 01534 441633, email asianhornet@gov.je or through the free Asian Hornet Watch smartphone app.

People are asked to take photos where possible and provide details of where the insect was sighted.