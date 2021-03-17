Jersey man sentenced to life in prison for murder

A man who murdered his secret lover and dumped her body at a remote beach in Jersey has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jamie Lee Warn, aged 57, must serve at least 14 years and two months.

37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei last seen alive on 10 May 2018.

Her body was found on a bed of seaweed on the beach at Le Pulec six days later, known locally as Stinky Bay.

Warn was found guilty of her murder in 2019 but he successfully appealed his conviction when inconsistencies were found in his first trial.

But in November last year, a jury found him guilty for the second time of killing Zsuzsanna Besenyei.

This was a lengthy and complex investigation and those involved were committed to finding the truth. Warn went to considerable lengths to cover his tracks and avoid detection and the sentence today shows the gravity of the crime. Although nothing will bring Zsuzsanna back, we hope this result goes some way to helping her family to heal and come to terms with life without Zsuzsanna. Detective Chief Inspector Craig Jackson, Jersey Police

Warn has never revealed what happened to her but the prosecution's theory is that Miss Besenyei visited Warn's flat on the evening of 10 May and she died in the hours that followed.

He then hid her body in the boot of her car and left it in a public car park at First Tower for three days.

In that time he sent messages from her mobile phone to make it seem as if she was still alive.

In the early hours of 14 May, Warn drove her car to Le Pulec and dumped her body on the beach, hoping it would be swept away with the tide.

He then drove her car onto the beach off La Haule slip to make her disappearance look like suicide.

Warn was also found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Warn appeared in front of the Royal Court this morning but refused to enter the courtroom to be sentenced.

He has already spent two years and ten months in prison.