Jersey politicians overcharging tenants for electricity

Current States Members in Jersey are among a group of landlords who have been overcharging tenants for electricity.It is not known how many, or on what scale, but a Freedom of Information request has confirmed Environmental Health officers have found such instances.The government will not confirm the number of cases but says there have been occasions where tenants have been "overcharged for electricity meters".

It comes ahead of a debate where politicians will be asked to approve a landlord licensing scheme as part of an effort to improve standards in rental accommodation.