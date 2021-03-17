Politicians in Jersey have not always followed the advice from experts, when making decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report found that ministers have also failed to communicate when they deviated from the guidance, and must immediately address why. The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel insists minutes from the Council of Ministers, Competent Authorities and Emergency Council and Scientific and Technology Advisory Cell meetings must be published immediately so islanders have a clear understanding of the basis on which decisions are made.

The minutes were not made available to the public by Government and a proposition had to be brought forward to the States Assembly to prompt this action. The report says that 'although these are now being published, there is a significant time delay. For example, the minutes for September to December were published in mid-January'.

The need for the Government to provide clarity and transparency in decision-making related to COVID-19 is crucial, particularly when it comes to the minutes of decision-making bodies. Whilst the Panel appreciates the pace at which the Government has had to respond to this pandemic, the Panel’s recommendations should inform the ongoing response and that of future crises. Senator Kristina Moore, Chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel

The report states that the Government knew as early as July that mandatory face covering may have been required in the winter, or if infection rates grew.One of the report's findings is that the proposition to introduce regulations concerning mandatory face covering took at least 54 working days to produce following Scientific and Technology Advisory Cell agreement on their necessity. The government issued advice that face coverings were 'strongly recommended' on 26 October, and they only became mandatory from 1 December.

It is also claimed that in 2020, there was no budgeting in place and each cost to the public purse was addressed on a case-by-case basis.

The panel is recommending that the Treasury Minister assesses where money has been spent so far, how much has already been allocated and how much is left in the pot.

Deputy Susie Pinel should then consider how these costs 'reflect the fluid nature of the pandemic'.

The report states that 'evidence would suggest that all COVID-19 related requests for funding provided to the Minister for Treasury and Resources, whether successful or otherwise, have not been reporting to the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel on a monthly basis'.

The Panel will continue monitoring the effectiveness of Government decision-making and evaluate the potential long-term societal impacts of these decisions in its next report. Chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel, Senator Kristina Moore

The report also calls for an island-wide survey to gauge islanders' perceptions of the government's pandemic response, and its strategy going forward. It is claimed this could be used to better inform future decision-making.

The government have not yet responded to the scrutiny panel's findings.