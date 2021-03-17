Lifeboat rescue after cliff fall at Icart Point

Emergency services were called to a cliff rescue in Guernsey yesterday, after a member of the public fell when walking with a friend.

He fell down the cliff at Icart Point on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the relief all weather-lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat were launched to see if they could recover the casualty from the sea.

170321 Icart Point Guernsey CHANNEL Credit: ITV Channel TV

Police, Ambulance, Fire Service Cliff Rescue and Coastguard officers went to the top of Icart Point to prepare for a possible rope rescue if required.

The crew of the inshore boat managed to reach the man and took him back to St Peter Port harbour to meet a waiting ambulance.