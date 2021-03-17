Lifeboat rescue after cliff fall at Icart Point
Emergency services were called to a cliff rescue in Guernsey yesterday, after a member of the public fell when walking with a friend.
He fell down the cliff at Icart Point on Tuesday afternoon.
Both the relief all weather-lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat were launched to see if they could recover the casualty from the sea.
Police, Ambulance, Fire Service Cliff Rescue and Coastguard officers went to the top of Icart Point to prepare for a possible rope rescue if required.
The crew of the inshore boat managed to reach the man and took him back to St Peter Port harbour to meet a waiting ambulance.