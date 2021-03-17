Nearly all Guernsey lockdown restrictions to be lifted on Monday

Nearly all Guernsey lockdown restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

The Civil Contingencies Authority has agreed that from 22 March, Guernsey should move to Stage 3 of its Exit from Lockdown.

This will mark the end nearly all the remaining lockdown restrictions which were brought in on the 23rd January, after four positive cases of COVID-19 from unknown sources were identified. States of Guernsey

What will change in stage three?As of Monday all travel is open between the Bailiwick. And non-essential travel will be allowed, although all visitors to the islands from outside the Bailiwick will still have to quarantine for 14 days and be tested on days 1 and 13

All pubs and clubs will be open with no restrictions on food and drinks and all team sports can re-start.

Islanders will no longer have to socially distance or have household bubbles.

Face masks will not be mandatory but you are advised to wear one in crowds or close spaces.

The CCA is making a decision tomorrow about crowds of more than 100 people and what restrictions there may be.

“It’s a huge achievement by everyone in Guernsey to finally be able to remove the remaining restrictions that have been in place for the past two months. It hasn’t been an easy time and my thanks go to everyone for how they have followed the lockdown rules, helped us bring the virus under control and saved lives. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority

Guernsey has seen no new cases for 18 days and there is one active case, a patient being treated at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.