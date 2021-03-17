New Covid variant found in Brittany

A new Covid variant has been found in Brittany.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat says viral mutations happen all the time and for COVID-19 this is no different.

He added that variants of concern are singled out when their properties are considered to cause greater risk to public health for example, the Kent, South African and Brazilian variants.

Dr Muscat says whilst the Brittany variant has not been found to cause more severe disease, or been proven to be more transmissible, it was not picked up by the usual initial testing.

It is unclear whether it is going to significantly spread and Britanny will be looking at the current systems to ensure that this new variant is identified.

There is no immediate evidence that this new Breton variant will impact on the progress of Jersey’s roadmap for reconnection but we will be keeping a close eye on all new information presented. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

People in Jersey are being reminded that vaccination remains the best way of managing COVID-19 and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated when invited to do so.