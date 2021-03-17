"No solution reached" as Jersey politicians and members of fishing industry meet

No solution for the ongoing crisis for Jerseys' fishing fleet has been reached, after a discussion between the industry and politicians.

A protest took place last week (10 March) in St Helier with a flotilla of fishing boats blocking the entrance to one of the marinas.

Fishermen have been calling on the government to ban French boats from catching scallops and whelks in local waters, saying that Jersey boats are unable to land those species in France due to new trade restrictions after Brexit.

The meeting welcomed the open and constructive discussions between Ministers, officials and the local fisheries industry, and while a comprehensive solution was not reached, it was agreed that a further meeting would take place before Easter to ensure these mutual objectives were progressed in a single forum involving all interested stakeholders. Government of Jersey

Jersey's Government says topics discussed included:

The difficulties involved in landing of fisheries products in French ports, particularly live bivalve molluscs

The future licensing of vessels in accordance with the UK-EU Trade and CooperationAgreement

Access to waters

Support for the industry following Brexit and in view of the ongoing Covid-19 challenge.

Officials say another meeting will take place before Easter.