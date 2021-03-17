Residents of Jersey government built flats to pay thousands for new balconies

Residents of a housing development in St Brelade's are being offered a loan of up for £14,000 to cover the cost of replacing the building's balconies.

Les Quennevais Park was built in the early 1960s by Jersey's Government, but mistakes in the design and construction mean that part of the structure now needs to be replaced.

Recent maintenance work found defects with some of the balconies because the beams used weren't suitable for the thinness of the concrete or for withstanding the elements.

The issue doesn't pose an immediate risk but it will mean that the owners will need to pay for structural repairs to the outer concrete beam which supports the balcony railings.

The flats were sold under 99 year leases meaning that the landlord, the Housing Committee of the day, was responsible for the cost of external and structural repairs.

However in the last 15 years the ownership of the flats has become a "flying freehold", making residents responsible for the adjoining parts of the property, including the balconies.

All the freeholders and twenty seven remaining leaseholders are being asked to cover the cost.

The government's proposing to offer a loan of £600,000 from an existing leaseholders fund, to be paid back with 2% interest over ten years.

If approved by the States on 23rd March residents will be able apply for between £6,000 and £14,000, depending on the size of the property.

This mistake is leading the balconies to deteriorate over time. These defects do not pose an immediate risk to residents, but they do need to be amended so that the buildings meet modern building regulations, and this proposition will ensure that residents who might not be able to obtain a loan from traditional lenders can still fund the repairs. Deputy Russell Labey, Minister for Housing

However many residents are angry that they are being asked to shoulder the cost.

If the States have these buildings, this property built to their specification and they sign off against the building being correct and it isn't correct, then someone is liable. And it ends up that people who are currently living in the flats are going to have to foot the bill for the whole lot. Morris Saunders, Les Quennevais Park resident

The affected properties are no longer eligible for a mortgage for new buyers because of the outstanding repair work.

If a property is sold to a cash buyer before the work is completed, the seller will be still be required to pay for the cost of the repairs.