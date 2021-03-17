States of Guernsey debate on Government Work Plan postponed

The debate on Guernsey's Government Work Plan has been postponed until next week. The States Assembly met virtually this morning (17 March) to debate the plan.

The first motion asked the deputies whether to delay the lengthy debate until they can meet in person.

It is likely Guernsey will move into Stage 3 of exit from lockdown on 22 March. This would mean all on-island restrictions are lifted and the States Assembly can convene in person.

The Government Work Plan sets out the States' key priorities and agenda for the next four years. These include:

Covid-19 response and recovery

The effects of Brexit

Delivering the recovery actions

Deputy Heidi Soulsby has previously described the Government Work Plan as a "huge task".

The debate will now take place on Wednesday 24 March.

Once the priorities are agreed on and refined, the politicians will then decide when the measures will be introduced and in what order. That debate is set to take place on 21 July 2021.