Abandoned vessels in Jersey's harbours to be sold off

People in Jersey can now bid for abandoned vessels that have been left in the island's harbours and marinas.

It is part of a new initiative introduced by Ports of Jersey to remove boats that have been left in a state of disrepair. It will allow others to revamp the vessels and make them sea-worthy, or to dispose of the them for spare parts.

Jersey Ports says "every reasonable effort is made" to get in touch with owners of vessels that are being identified as abandoned, but says there are occasions when no-one comes forward.

Disposal is a last resort and our preference is always to contact owners and support them to resolve any issues that may have led them to the abandonment of the vessel. By removing abandoned vessels from moorings within our harbours, we will also be able to reallocate these spaces to new customers on our waiting lists, helping more people to get afloat. Capt. Bill Sadler, Harbourmaster, Ports of Jersey

10 The average number of vessels abandoned on Ports of Jersey property each year.

Ports of Jersey invokes the legal powers of the Harbourmaster to take possession of the vessel and arrange for its removal and disposal, incurring any subsequent costs involved for doing so.

Proceeds from the sales will be used to offset costs owed to or incurred by Ports of Jersey, such as outstanding mooring fees.

Any left over money will either go to the owner, if they can be traced, or paid into the Government of Jersey’s Consolidated Fund, as specified by law.