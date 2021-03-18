Alderney Wildlife Trust asks for your seal of approval when naming popular visitor
Alderney Wildlife Trust (AWT) are asking the public to help name a seal who has been regularly spotted around the Bailiwick of Guernsey over the last decade.
Ronseal, Bob and SealyMcSeal are just some of the suggestions that have already been put forward for a public vote.
Submissions can be made through social media before a shortlist of suggestions is put to a public vote on Monday 22 March to coincide with International Seal Day.
Through a competition to name one of the Bailiwick's most recognisable grey seals, we hope to renew an emotive link between the people and some of our most sensitive wildlife.
Nearly 90 names have already been put forward including Henry, birth name of the singer Seal.
Bubble has also been suggested as International Seal Day marks the return of the Bailiwick of Guernsey's travel bubble.
The Trust says grey seals are among the rarest globally with colonies in the British Isles accounting for around 40% of the total world population.
AWT forms part of a wider monitoring network that tracks and assesses the health of local grey seals.
They hope to raise awareness through competitions such as this.
The aim of this group is to address a lack of information on this species ... enabling us to protect them and ensure they remain part of our living seas for the future.
Submissions are still open until Monday 22 March. Names can be suggested by replying to social media posts on AWT's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages or by emailing admin@alderneywildlife.org