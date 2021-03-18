Arthouse Jersey exhibitions reopen at Greve de Lecq Barracks

Art exhibitions have resumed at a former military barracks in Jersey.

The 'pop-up' showcases by Arthouse Jersey have now returned, showcasing the work of local artists and creatives at its base in Greve de Lecq on the island's north coast.

Visitors will be able to see works by textile and fashion artist Bianca Padidar as well as Ariel Luke who is renowned for her paintings of houses and gardens.

Social distancing measures will be in place and the number of visitors allowed into the building at any one time will be limited.

Arthouse Jersey has been based at Greve de Lecq since 2019, when it set up a creative arts space in a former barracks. The site housed over 200 troops in the early 19th century as they defended the island against Napoleonic forces