Complete overhaul of Jersey's sports venues announced, with plans for an Island stadium
Three sporting hubs and a new stadium are part of new plans for the future of sporting facilities in Jersey.
The 'Inspiring Active Places' strategy has been launched, and the Government is now asking for islanders' views on the ideas.
They include:
Three 'Sport and Wellbeing Hubs': Les Quennevais, Le Rocquier and St Helier
The expansion of two existing centres: Oakfield and Springfield
Discussion of an Island stadium
The hope is that these facilities will increase the number of active islanders by 10% - a pledge in last year's Government strategy: Inspiring An Active Jersey.
“More than 80% of children and over half of adults in Jersey do not meet the WHO’s guidelines for physical activity and in order for us to achieve our goal, it is essential to provide affordable facilities that meet the needs of Islanders and our sporting clubs and associations.
One of the key focuses is to find replacement venues for sports clubs which will have to move out of Fort Regent by next year.
The strategy envisions the following for each venue:
Les Quennevais
This hub will become the new home for netball and also one of the venues for a skatepark. Plans include the following:
4 netball court frame
Full size, floodlit 3G pitch
Skatepark
8 lane 25m swimming pool
Gymnastics facility
Fitness suite
Café
Branch library
It is hoped that the netball courts and the new 3G pitch will be delivered by 2024.
Le Rocquier
This venue is to provide a new home for martial arts and includes:
8 badminton courts with seating
Full size, floodlit 3G pitch
Gymnastics facility
Multi-purpose studio for martial arts
The first on the list to be completed, the Le Rocquier Sport and Wellbeing Hub will be delivered by 2024.
St Helier
Conversations are ongoing with Jersey Development Company to redevelop the Waterfront to become another hub. Plans include:
8 lane 25m swimming pool
Large teaching pool
Large health and fitness facility
Multi-purpose studio for martial arts
Creche
Some way in the future, the delivery of this facility will not be until 2030.
Island stadium
The plan is to create a stadium which serves both rugby and football and delivers suitable hospitality, changing and spectating facilities. It is likely to require private funding to achieve the following:
A new floodlit pitch which conforms with World Rugby and FIFA regulations
Spectator capacity of over 2,500
Hospitality capacity and multipurpose rooms
Snooker, billiards and darts facility
Changing facilities
Only once an Island stadium is developed, a proposal to refurbish Springfield will be delivered. The aim is for this to be built by 2025/26.
Springfield
This will become a community hub as well as a sporting hub, only once an Island stadium has been delivered:
Larger health and fitness suite
New children's soft play facility
Two floodlit 3G 5-a-side
Improved car parking
The development is expected to happen in 2026/2027.
Oakfield
For the sports that will have to leave Fort Regent, Oakfield Sports Centre will be developed to provide an immediate home, although funding for this part of the project has not been confirmed. The proposals include:
Conversion of sports hall into gym facility
Outdoor netball courts converted into 12 badminton courts
New floodlit 3G pitch
The Government is still identifying funding sources for this development.
The delivery of this strategy is expected to cost approximately £100 million over a ten-year programme.
Political agreement is needed to approve investment in the strategy, a project delivery team will need to be created and more detailed designs will need to be developed.
In the meantime, people are being asked to give their views on the plans.