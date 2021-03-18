Three sporting hubs and a new stadium are part of new plans for the future of sporting facilities in Jersey.

The 'Inspiring Active Places' strategy has been launched, and the Government is now asking for islanders' views on the ideas.

They include:

Three 'Sport and Wellbeing Hubs': Les Quennevais, Le Rocquier and St Helier

The expansion of two existing centres: Oakfield and Springfield

Discussion of an Island stadium

The hope is that these facilities will increase the number of active islanders by 10% - a pledge in last year's Government strategy: Inspiring An Active Jersey.

“More than 80% of children and over half of adults in Jersey do not meet the WHO’s guidelines for physical activity and in order for us to achieve our goal, it is essential to provide affordable facilities that meet the needs of Islanders and our sporting clubs and associations. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Jersey's Assistant Minister for Sport

One of the key focuses is to find replacement venues for sports clubs which will have to move out of Fort Regent by next year.

The strategy envisions the following for each venue:

Les Quennevais

This hub will become the new home for netball and also one of the venues for a skatepark. Plans include the following:

4 netball court frame

Full size, floodlit 3G pitch

Skatepark

8 lane 25m swimming pool

Gymnastics facility

Fitness suite

Café

Branch library

It is hoped that the netball courts and the new 3G pitch will be delivered by 2024.

Le Rocquier

This venue is to provide a new home for martial arts and includes:

8 badminton courts with seating

Full size, floodlit 3G pitch

Gymnastics facility

Multi-purpose studio for martial arts

The first on the list to be completed, the Le Rocquier Sport and Wellbeing Hub will be delivered by 2024.

St Helier

Conversations are ongoing with Jersey Development Company to redevelop the Waterfront to become another hub. Plans include:

8 lane 25m swimming pool

Large teaching pool

Large health and fitness facility

Multi-purpose studio for martial arts

Creche

Some way in the future, the delivery of this facility will not be until 2030.

Island stadium

The plan is to create a stadium which serves both rugby and football and delivers suitable hospitality, changing and spectating facilities. It is likely to require private funding to achieve the following:

A new floodlit pitch which conforms with World Rugby and FIFA regulations

Spectator capacity of over 2,500

Hospitality capacity and multipurpose rooms

Snooker, billiards and darts facility

Changing facilities

Only once an Island stadium is developed, a proposal to refurbish Springfield will be delivered. The aim is for this to be built by 2025/26.

Springfield

This will become a community hub as well as a sporting hub, only once an Island stadium has been delivered:

Larger health and fitness suite

New children's soft play facility

Two floodlit 3G 5-a-side

Improved car parking

The development is expected to happen in 2026/2027.

Oakfield

For the sports that will have to leave Fort Regent, Oakfield Sports Centre will be developed to provide an immediate home, although funding for this part of the project has not been confirmed. The proposals include:

Conversion of sports hall into gym facility

Outdoor netball courts converted into 12 badminton courts

New floodlit 3G pitch

The Government is still identifying funding sources for this development.

The delivery of this strategy is expected to cost approximately £100 million over a ten-year programme.

Political agreement is needed to approve investment in the strategy, a project delivery team will need to be created and more detailed designs will need to be developed.

In the meantime, people are being asked to give their views on the plans.