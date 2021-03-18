Exclusive: QC-led inquiry to investigate Jersey lifeboat saga

ITV News can reveal an inquiry has been launched into the breakdown of relations in 2017 between the RNLI in Jersey and some of its crew.

25 members of the St Helier lifeboat crew walked out and the coxswain Andy Hibbs was asked to stand down.

Months of turmoil saw public protests, questions raised by politicians, and at one point the RNLI withdrawing the use of its lifeboat in the island.

In 2017, Mr Hibbs told ITV News false allegations were made against him, which led to his sacking in April.

He appealed the decision and was told he will be reinstated and has been issued a full apology by the RNLI.

Mr Hibbs then went on to form the breakaway Jersey Lifeboats charity, which is now an accredited resource used by the island’s Coastguard.

The RNLI launched a fresh recruitment drive and quickly returned to its normal state of readiness to deal with emergencies which it has done ever since.

The government has confirmed to ITV News that the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, has ordered a review.

An initial review has been commissioned into the events in 2017 that led to the breakdown of relationships within the search and rescue community. As commitments were made at the time to conduct an inquiry, the Chief Minister considered it appropriate to honour those commitments, and to establish whether there are any lessons that need to be learned. Government statement

It is collating evidence until 5 April which ITV News understands will be assessed by a QC and is not expected to report back until summer at the earliest.