Channel Island's governments prepared for reduction in vaccine supply

Channel Island's governments says they are prepared for any disruption to vaccine supply after the UK announced a major drop in available doses from the end of March.

Both Guernsey and Jersey receive their deliveries through an agreement with the UK.

A significant reduction in UK supply is expected to last a month from 29 March.

Guernsey States say they are in regular discussion with the UK over vaccines and were already aware of a potential drop in doses.

Appointments have been scheduled with this in mind and although smaller shipments temporarily slow down the vaccine programme, it can be extended once supplies increase again.

The full statement from Guernsey's government can be read below:

The Bailiwick is in regular dialogue with the UK regarding our agreed allocation of vaccines. The vaccination programme invites individuals to attend based on anticipated supply. We were already aware of a potential drop in vaccine availability at the end of this month and have scheduled clinics accordingly.

In the unlikely event that we do not received our anticipated supply (due to shortages, weather delays etc), appointments may need to be rescheduled and the team will contact those individuals affected . The Vaccine Administration System can easily identify and reschedule first dose and second dose appointments.

Whilst a drop in the number of available vaccines might slow down the programme for a limited period of time, when further stocks become available we can extend the Community Vaccination Centre opening hours to increase the number of clinic appointments. This will enable us to keep to our planned vaccination schedule.

Meanwhile Jersey's government says it is possible less doses will be delivered next month.