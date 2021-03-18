Initial review commissioned to investigate Jersey lifeboat saga

Credit: Months of turmoil saw public protests, questions raised by politicians, and at one point the RNLI withdrawing the use of its lifeboat in the island.

An initial review has been commissioned into the 2017 breakdown between the RNLI and some of its crew in Jersey.

Protests were held, 25 members of the St Helier lifeboat team walked out - and the coxswainAndy Hibbs was asked to stand down.

Months of turmoil saw public protests, questions raised by politicians, and at one point the RNLI withdrawing the use of its lifeboat in the island.

In 2017, Mr Hibbs told ITV News false allegations were made against him, which led to his sacking in April.

He appealed the decision and was told he will be reinstated and has been issued a full apology by the RNLI.

Mr Hibbs then went on to form the breakaway Jersey Lifeboats charity, which is now an accredited resource used by the island’s Coastguard.

The RNLI launched a fresh recruitment drive and quickly returned to its normal state of readiness to deal with emergencies which it has done ever since.

The review will determine whether or not a full independent inquiry is required.

The government has confirmed to ITV News that the Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, has ordered a review.

The initial review being undertaken is intended to provide enough information for an independent QC to judge whether or not a full inquiry is required. While this initial review is underway, no further comment will be made. Government statement

It is collating evidence until 5 April which ITV News understands will be assessed by a QC and is not expected to report back until summer at the earliest.