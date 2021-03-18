Jersey family claim government discrimination over motability vehicle

A family in Jersey face a bill of nearly £2,000 after the government refused to declare the car they bought to accommodate their son's wheelchair, a disability vehicle. Officials say that because it's not been permanently adapted, they must pay import duties, despite it previously having been declared a motability vehicle in the UK. Seven-year-old Wilson has Primrose Syndrome, a complex genetic condition which causes sight and hearing loss and muscle wastage. He is also non-verbal and severely autistic. He regularly needs to use a wheelchair. The government says, as the vehicle has been imported, GST and VED levies of around £1,800 are payable. The family say the Health Minister has tried to help them argue their case, but to no avail. Wilson's mother Hayley Kitts says it is discriminatory.

Where everybody seems to have signed the Putting Children First campaign they don't seem to be putting my child first. It makes me angry, it makes me sad, it makes me feel he's being discriminated against for his disability and his size there. Hayley Kitts, Wilson's mother

Wilson's father Mick Fletcher says they may have to give up the car as they simply cannot afford to pay the bill.

The car was given for a reason and therefore why then penalise us and others, it's not just us it's for everyone. He's disabled and that's the end of it. Mick Fletcher

The government has told ITV News the law is the law, and not all vehicles used by disabled people are exempt.