Jersey Reds add Premiership talent to their squad

Jersey Reds have added two new Premiership players to their squad.

Bath rugby players Darren Atkins and Max Green are on loan to the Reds for the rest of the season.

Both players are former England under 20s internationals and have been drafted in to "counter a spate of injuries during the opening weeks of the season".

Both Darren and Max are quality players who haven't been getting much game-time recently at Bath and are hungry to get out on the field and play some rugby. They've already shown glimpses of their ability during the short period they've been with us and I believe they'll become assets to the squad as we move further into the season. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

24-year-old Darren Atkins plays at full-back or wing and signed his first senior contract for Bath in 2018.

Meanwhile 25-year-old scrum-half, Max Green, was born in Bradford and played for Yorkshire Carnegie in the Greene King IPA Championship for two years before joining Bath in 2017.

The arrival of the Bath duo came in the same week as confirmation of the latest Jersey Reds player to have earned a chance in the top-flight after impressing at Championship level.

Kyle Hatherell, 25, who has made nearly 40 appearances for the Reds, will join Premiership side Worcester Warriors at the start of April.

Harvey Biljon says he has progressed "very well" during his time with the Reds, adding that Hatherell has become "integral part" of the squad.