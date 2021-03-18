Jersey's Aeroclub has been saved.

Bosses say the pandemic hit the Aero Club hard and in May 2020, it had no other choice but to shut its operations.

The club then went into administration, but since then a new committee has been formed to restructure and restart the business.

The Aero Club has now re-opened its doors and flying training has started again.

They plan to welcome visiting aircraft as soon as international flights re-open later this year.

In its 70th Anniversary year, the Aero Club is once again financially sound and will remain a stalwart in Jersey's aviation story for its members and stakeholders for years to come”. With its 70th Anniversary celebrations fast approaching, the Club is planning a summer re- launch party for its members and other supporting parties in its newly re-decorated club premises. Derek Fage, Aero Club Chairman

The Aero Club remained resolute in its focus on recovering and regaining its financial stability. My team and I are very pleased to have supported the Club in this successful restructuring. Alan Roberts, Director of Recovery and Reorganisation at Grant Thornton,